12 Virginia Beats Short-Handed #4 Louisville 71-55

12th ranked Virginia went on a 22-5 run to start the second half and rallied to beat short-handed #4 Louisville 71-55 Monday night at JPJ.

It was Virginia's fourth straight win against Louisville and it was Virginia's first win over a top-five team in almost three years.

London Perrantes had a team-high 18 points. Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, and were down 34-32 at halftime, but played much better in the second half.

UVA coach Tony Bennett says, "We flew around, we jammed the lane, you know it was a challenge in the first half, they did spread it out, they attacked off the dribble, yes they were short-handed I understand all that, and they're talented. I don't know if they got worn down, I just know the crowd was into it, Isaiah was terrific with his activity, Jack was and our guys just tried to spread out and help each other."

London Perrantes says, "We knew they weren't going to hit tough shots all game, so we just wanted to make sure that we contested every shot, didn't let them get to the paint very easily. They got to the paint sometimes but second half we just played with a lot more energy defensively, flew around. I think that helped."

Perrantes moved into 43rd place on Virginia's all-time scoring list with 1,074 points.

Wilkins has scored in double figures in five of the last seven games.

Virginia improves to 8-3 in the ACC and moves into a second place tie with #14 Florida State.

Louisville was led by freshman V.J. King who had a career-high 24 points. Louisville fell to 7-4 in the ACC with the loss.

Virginia is now off for five days and plays at Virginia Tech Sunday night.