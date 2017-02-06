Charlottesville's Soon-Coming YMCA Looking for Employees

Charlottesville's new YMCA is just months away from opening, and now, it's looking for hundreds of workers.

After more than two decades of talk, the new facility in McIntire Park is set to open this summer. Open positions range from coaches to program directors.

The Brooks Family YMCA is taking applications now, with the expectation of filling those spots beginning in April.

"We really want to bring that family feel so not just with our staff but with the community at large, so we really want to feel like people when they come into the y that they're coming home that they're coming to a safe place," Jessica Maslaney, YMCA CEO, said.

Construction crews have been working on the $19 million facility for nearly a year and a half.

Applications can be found here.