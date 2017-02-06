Quantcast

Update: City Council Votes to Change Street Name to Honor Pastor

Charlottesville City Council approved a resolution for the request to name a street in honor of a spiritual force in the community.

Last November, the city received an application for an honorary street name designation for Old 5th Street, the 800 block of 5th Street South West.

The street will be named in honor of the Rev. Rufus Hayes, a pastor who has provided spiritual enrichment in Charlottesville for the last 50 years.

"He started his church, Church of Christ, from practically not a whole lot of membership and grew the church to a huge congregation … it would be an appreciation for his spiritual contribution to this community," NDS director Alexander Ikefuna said.

Hayes is 91-years-old. Hayes was on hand for the vote and received a standing ovation.

    Reported by Spencer Burke

