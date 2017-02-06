Update: Augusta County Sheriff's Office Finds Missing Man

Update from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office: Mr Harris has been located by law enforcement and is safe.?

Press Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing adult male. Family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office on February 3, 2017, reporting Caleb Vinton Harris, 33, missing.

Harris was last in contact with his family on February 1, 2017.

On that date, Harris left his home in Augusta County, heading towards another family members home in the City of Waynesboro. Harris was last seen at this address and left his vehicle at his relatives home. He reportedly made threats to harm himself via text messages and has not been seen or heard from since.

Caleb was last seen wearing a long sleeve black thermal shirt with a dark blue Jordan t-shirt over it, dark blue jeans, black and white Jordan hat, and black and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Caleb Vinton Harris are requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office or Investigator Steven Cason at (540) 245-5333 EXT 327.