RE Lee's Sara Sabo Signs at Hampton University

R.E. Lee Senior Sara Sabo will play Soccer at Division I Hampton next season.

Sabo moved from Ohio to the Staunton-area during her freshman year of high school and says playing soccer at the division I level has been a dream of hers.

Sabo had offers from Concord, Virginia Wesleyan College and Christopher Newport University but was sold on going to Hampton.

"The campus is beautiful and they have all of the areas of study that I want, and the team is really welcoming," says Sabo. "I'm looking forward to playing what I love to play and getting a really good education."

Sabo has a over a 4.0 GPA at Lee and plans to study nursing while attending Hampton.

She also plays travel soccer for SOCA and Central Virginia United.