Land Owner Next to Proposed Compressor Station Files Lawsuit

area for proposed compressor station in Buckingham Co.

A Buckingham County farmer whose land is next to a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is challenging the project in court.

Appalachian Mountain advocates filed the lawsuit against the county and the pipeline on behalf of Whispering Creek farm's owner.

It challenges a zoning permit approved by the Board of Supervisors to allow construction of the compressor station along Route 56.

The lawsuit argues the BOS violated county code which only allows a permit for public utilities that serve county residents.