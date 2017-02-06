Greene Co. Sheriff Suing County Supervisors Over Unfilled Position

Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith is suing county supervisors over an unfilled position in his office.

Last August, the E911 coordinator was asked to resign. She then started working as the county's Emergency Services Director.

The E911 Coordinator position remains unfilled at the sheriff's office, but the sheriff says somehow he's still paying the salary of the ESD, who no longer works for him.

NBC29 reached out to county supervisors, who said they could not comment on the situation because it is an active legal matter.

He is asking the court to intervene. A date has not been set.