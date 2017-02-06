Monticello's Trevor Haislip signs at Glenville State College

Monticello senior Trevor Haislip will play football at Glenville State College in West Virginia next season.

Haislip started every game for the Mustangs last year and played on both the offensive and defensive line.

He was also a two-year track athlete.

Haislip is six-foot-five, 340-pounds and says he'll line up on the offensive line at the collegiate level.

"The coaches, the players, everybody showed us a good time when we got there," says Haislip. "They really sold us with that. I looked around. Their campus is really nice, really small, not too big, very nice field and weight room program and I feel like we're going to do big things these upcoming four years at Glenville."

Haislip was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a senior.

Defensively, Haislip played both defensive end and nose tackle for the Mustangs.

During his senior season, he tallied 41 tackles, eight of those for loss, to go along with one sack