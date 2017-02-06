Quantcast

Madison County's Isiah Smith Signs at Fairmont State University

Posted: Updated:
Isiah Smith Isiah Smith
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Madison County football star Isiah Smith will play Division II football at Fairmont State University in West Virginia next season.

"Its a great school to go to and they have a great football program working for them right now," says Smith. "Hopefully, I get to go up there and show them what I can do. They like to throw the ball around, so it means I'll get a lot of chances to make plays there."

Smith is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball for the Mountaineers.

During his senior season on the football team, Smith tallied 1,607 rushing yards, 434 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. 

He has 2,716 rushing yards, 1,855 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns in his four-year career on the Madison County football team.

  • Madison County's Isiah Smith Signs at Fairmont State UniversityMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.