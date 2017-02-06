Madison County's Isiah Smith Signs at Fairmont State University

Madison County football star Isiah Smith will play Division II football at Fairmont State University in West Virginia next season.

"Its a great school to go to and they have a great football program working for them right now," says Smith. "Hopefully, I get to go up there and show them what I can do. They like to throw the ball around, so it means I'll get a lot of chances to make plays there."

Smith is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and baseball for the Mountaineers.

During his senior season on the football team, Smith tallied 1,607 rushing yards, 434 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.

He has 2,716 rushing yards, 1,855 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns in his four-year career on the Madison County football team.