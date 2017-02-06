Harrisonburg Police Dept. Charges 2nd Person in Homicide Investigation

Police are making additional arrests as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of a Staunton woman.

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department were called out to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street for the report of disorderly conduct around 2 a.m. Sunday, February 5.

Police say they found several people suffering from cuts. Twenty-six-year-old Mackenzie Gray died when she arrived at the Sentara-RMH Medical Center. Authorities say three victims had to be flown to The University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities have arrested and charged 46-year-old Carla Brown and 47-year-old Ormrode Allen Brown, both of Harrisonburg. Police say the two are married.

Carla Brown is charged with principle in the second degree to first-degree murder.

Ormrode A. Brown is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.