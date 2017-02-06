Harrisonburg Police Dept. Charges 2nd Person in Homicide Investigation

Ormrode Allen Brown HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) -
Police are making additional arrests as they continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of a Staunton woman.
Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department were called out to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street for the report of disorderly conduct around 2 a.m. Sunday, February 5.
Police say they found several people suffering from cuts. Twenty-six-year-old Mackenzie Gray died when she arrived at the Sentara-RMH Medical Center. Authorities say three victims had to be flown to The University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities have arrested and charged 46-year-old Carla Brown and 47-year-old Ormrode Allen Brown, both of Harrisonburg. Police say the two are married.
Carla Brown is charged with principle in the second degree to first-degree murder.
Ormrode A. Brown is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.
Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:
Harrisonburg, VA – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) continues investigating the homicide of 26-year-old Mackenzie Gray of Staunton, Virginia occurring Sunday morning on February 5, 2017.
At approximately 2:00 a.m. officers with HPD were called to a disorderly at the 7-Eleven located at 380 North Mason Street in the City of Harrisonburg. Mackenzie Gray was transported to Sentara-RMH Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries she sustained from the fight.
Detectives with the Harrisonburg Police Department have charged a second individual in the homicide. 47-year-old Ormrode Allen Brown (husband of formerly charged Carla Brown) of Harrisonburg is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding. He is currently in the custody of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).