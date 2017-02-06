Nelson Co. Court Holds Hearing in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Lawsuits

People in Nelson County are rallying to support property owners wrapped up in lawsuits involving the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

The rally was held outside Nelson Circuit Court Monday, February 6.

The court was holding a hearing on a request by Dominion Power for the authority to enter private property without permission to survey land along the proposed route for the natural gas pipeline.

According to the court, Monday’s hearing was for 39 different property owners being sued by Dominion.

The property owners claim that Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC does not have the authority to enter their properties and that they failed to give proper notice of entry as required by state code.

Dominion is arguing that it did meet the code requirements and says these surveys are needed to move forward with the project.

The judge ruled the property notices and legal requirements by the company were met.

Protesters at the rally say they believe the pipeline can be built in a way that still respects landowners and their property rights. Many of the protesters said they the judge’s ruling hit them hard, but they plan on working with lawyers to continue the fight.