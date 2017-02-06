Former Inmates File Lawsuits Against MRRJ Staff Members

Two former inmates at Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) have filed lawsuits alleging mistreatment.

Both Mateen Haleem and Alvion Cashion have filed their lawsuits in federal court, naming the jail's doctor, Dr. Moises Quinoes, and authority board among the defendants.

“I'm here to stand up for my rights and any other inmate rights who don't have a voice to speak for themselves,” said Haleem.

The plaintiffs claim the jail and its doctor withheld prescribed drugs and failed to provide proper medical care.

“Middle River Regional Jail knew of my condition, they also knew of the dangers of my coming off medications while being in jail,” Cashion said

Haleem alleges jail guards retaliated when he filed grievances: “They used force against me. I didn't pose any threat to anybody. My finger was broken.”

Nexus Services is representing the men, and announced the suits Monday morning. They were also joined by members of Americans Resisting Minority And Ethnic Discrimination.

“We have to do a better job of bringing people back into society, and that starts in how we treat them while they're locked up,” Nexus Services President Mike Donovan said.

“When you have the institutional officials who are using force to subdue and to neglect medications, this is just absurd,” said Stan Maclin with Americans Resisting Minority & Ethnic Discrimination.

The groups backing the lawsuits are demanding the MRRJ hand over documents within 24 hours explaining why an inmate's prescription medications would be discontinued. They're also calling for an investigation into all complaints by inmates who file grievances.

“The governments that have bought into the Middle River Regional Jail must immediately act, immediately act to bring this heinous abuse to an end,” said Donovan.

MRRJ Superintendent Jack Lee, who is specifically named in Cashion's lawsuit, declined to comment, though he released the following statement:

Thank you for your interest in Middle River Regional Jail. With regard to any pending or threatened litigation, there is nothing I can add at this time. However, please rest assured that the Middle River Regional Jail Authority and staff take very seriously the responsibility to provide inmates with appropriate medical care and the need to provide a safe environment for all inmates, employees and visitors at the facility.

Nexus Services set up a hotline about six months ago for people claiming violations of their rights at Middle River Regional Jail. Donovan says the hotline has so far received more than 200 calls.