VSP Investigating Shooting at Augusta County Rest Area

A Rockingham County man is undergoing hospital treatment following a shooting at a rest stop along Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a suspicious person at the Mount Sidney rest area.

According to officials, one of two men ran away from a state trooper when he began to question them.

Officials say the trooper caught up with the 33-year-old man who ran, but then the suspect pulled a knife on him. The trooper shot the man.

The man is being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries. Authorities have not released the suspect's name at this time.

The trooper was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.

The second suspect, 34-year-old Jason P. Hess of Bluefield, was taken in for questioning. Hess was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

The incident is under investigation.