VSP Investigating Shooting at Augusta County Rest Area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A Rockingham County man is undergoing hospital treatment following a shooting at a rest stop along Interstate 81 in Augusta County.
Virginia State Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a suspicious person at the Mount Sidney rest area.
According to officials, one of two men ran away from a state trooper when he began to question them.
Officials say the trooper caught up with the 33-year-old man who ran, but then the suspect pulled a knife on him. The trooper shot the man.
The man is being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries. Authorities have not released the suspect's name at this time.
The trooper was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.
The second suspect, 34-year-old Jason P. Hess of Bluefield, was taken in for questioning. Hess was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
The incident is under investigation.
Updated Release from Virginia State Police:
AUGUSTA CO., Va. – The investigation continues into a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting at an Augusta County Rest Area on Interstate 81 that occurred Sunday(Feb. 5, 2017) evening.
The incident began with a suspicious person call to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Field Division about two individuals at the southbound Interstate 81 Rest Area at the 232 mile marker in Augusta County. The male subjects were making comments that alarmed another motorist who had also stopped out at the Rest Area.
A Virginia State Police trooper responded to the Rest Area at 9:46 p.m., Sunday. He approached the two adult males at their vehicle and during the course of talking with them, one of the male subjects fled on foot.
The male subject ran across the southbound lanes, through the median and across to the northbound Rest Area. The trooper ran after the subject on foot. The trooper encountered the male subject at the fence line behind the Rest Area. The male suspect then pulled out a knife and advanced on the trooper. The male suspect was subsequently shot.
The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville where he continues to be treated for serious injuries. Charges are pending at this time.
The second male subject, Jason P. Hess, 34, of Bluefield, Va., was detained at the southbound Rest Area by State Police for questioning. Further investigation by state police led to Hess being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
The trooper was not injured in the incident. In accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.