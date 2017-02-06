Update: Charlottesville Police Investigating 10th Street Shooting

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in the area of 10th Street.

Police say officers were called out for a report of a shooting near 10th St. NW and Run Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 5.

Officers say they found a 43-year-old Albemarle County man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"What I can tell you right now is that we've established a crime scene. Our forensic units and our investigations units are on location. We do have one male who has suffered from a gunshot,” Charlottesville Police Lt. DJ Harris said at the scene Sunday.

The victim was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center. Officials have not released specific details on where he was shot, or the condition he is in at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.