Update: Charlottesville Police Investigating 10th Street Shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person in the area of 10th Street.

Police say officers were called out for a report of a shooting near 10th St. NW and Run Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, February 5.

Officers say they found a 43-year-old Albemarle County man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"What I can tell you right now is that we've established a crime scene. Our forensic units and our investigations units are on location. We do have one male who has suffered from a gunshot,” Charlottesville Police Lt. DJ Harris said at the scene Sunday.

The victim was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center. Officials have not released specific details on where he was shot, or the condition he is in at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Release from Charlottesville Police Department:

On 02/05/2017 at approximately 8 p.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the area of 10th St NW and Run Street for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 43-year-old male (resident of Albemarle County) with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by rescue to the University of Virginia Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.

Members of our Investigations Bureau as well as our Forensic Unit responded to the scene and began the process of investigating this incident.

The victim is still currently receiving treatment at the University of Virginia Hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016.

