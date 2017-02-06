Quantcast

City Council Expected to Decide Confederate Statues' Futures

File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday night, Charlottesville City Council is expected to decide the future of some of the Confederate statues in city parks.

Councilors will debate whether to remove the Robert E. Lee statue and rename Lee Park or add monuments and historical text to the park.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin says taking away the statue will erase history. Galvin wants the community to know that all five councilors agree that the name of the park needs to change.

Council meets to take up this discussion Monday 7 p.m.

