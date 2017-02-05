Harrisonburg Police Investigating Homicide Outside 7-Eleven

A Staunton woman is dead and four other people wounded in a fight outside a convenience store in Harrisonburg.
Police were called to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street around 2 a.m. They found 26-year-old Mackenzie Gray and four other people stabbed.
Gray died later at the hospital. Police charged 46-year-old Carla Brown of Harrisonburg with principle in the second degree to first-degree murder.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming.
Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, February 5, 2017, Officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 380 North Mason Street in the City of Harrisonburg for a call of disorderly conduct. The caller further advised multiple people (4 or 5); both men and women were involved in a fight.
When officers arrived they found multiple victims with lacerations. One female victim was later pronounced dead upon arrival at the Sentara-RMH Medical Center. Others involved in the incident were also transported to Sentara-RMH Medical Center and 3 of those were then flown to the hospital at the University of Virginia.
The name of the deceased will not be released until the notification to the next of kin has taken place.
Investigators are continuing to process the crime scene, gather evidence, interview witnesses, victims and suspects while determining what took place.
It is believed at this time this was an isolated incident and there is no safety threat to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).