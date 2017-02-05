Harrisonburg Police Investigating Homicide Outside 7-Eleven

A Staunton woman is dead and four other people wounded in a fight outside a convenience store in Harrisonburg.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven on North Mason Street around 2 a.m. They found 26-year-old Mackenzie Gray and four other people stabbed.

Gray died later at the hospital. Police charged 46-year-old Carla Brown of Harrisonburg with principle in the second degree to first-degree murder.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming.