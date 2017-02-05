Milton Hills Home Fire Causes Over $128K in Damage

Milton Hills Drive house fire ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office estimates a fire caused more than $128,000 in damage to a home on Milton Hills Drive.
NBC29 was on the scene as firefighters battled the flames just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crews found fire and smoke shooting through the roof and upstairs walls, causing extensive damage to the entire home. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Press Release from Albemarle County Fire Marshal:
Albemarle County Fire Rescue stations responded for a structure fire involving a residence at the above address at 8:31 pm on February 4, 2017.
The first fire engine arrived 10 minutes after dispatch and encountered smoke and fire visible through the roof and upper story walls. The fire was brought under control but not before causing extensive damage to the entire home.
There were no injuries to firefighters or the building occupants. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $128,460.00.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to have your source of heat inspected annually by a licensed professional!