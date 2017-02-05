UVa Women's Basketball Suffers 25th Consecutive Defeat against Duke

Joanne Boyle's team drops to 4-6 in the ACC with the 70-51 defeat against Duke

UVa lost to Duke for the 25th consecutive time on Sunday at JPJ

The Virginia women's basketball team lost its 25th consecutive game against Duke on Sunday, as the Cavaliers fell 70-51 against the #15 Blue Devils at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa's last victory in the series came on January 30th, 2000.

The Wahoos started Sunday's game on an 8-0 run, but Duke outscored them 23-5 over the remainder of the quarter to take the lead.

Virginia trailed 36-24 at halftime.

The Blue Devils put the game away by outscoring UVa 23-6 in the 3rd quarter, and they led by as many as 27 points in the 4th.

Head coach Joanne Boyle says, "We had too many open people in transition, with some of the best players not even being guarded. Two people defending a post player, and no one on their guards. It was really unorthodox and discombobulated, and that comes down to focus."

Rebecca Greenwell scored 21 points for Duke, while Lexie Brown added 17.

Virginia turned the ball over 17 times in the game, and the Blue Devils scored 26 points off those turnovers.

Duke outscored UVa 30-12 in the paint, and 12-0 on the fastbreak.

"We spend a lot of time watching film, and it has definitely benefited us," says Boyle, "but that being said, we are watching film on the same things over and over again. There has to be accountability to personal mistakes, meaning it's time to stop making the same mistake over and over and over again. There's only so much film you can watch to correct that."

Dominique Toussaint led Virginia with 10 points, while Jocelyn Willoughby had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers (15-8, 4-6 ACC) will be back in action on Thursday at #16 Miami.