UVa Women's Basketball Suffers 25th Consecutive Defeat against Duke

UVa Women's Basketball Suffers 25th Consecutive Defeat against DukePosted: Updated:
UVa lost to Duke for the 25th consecutive time on Sunday at JPJ
Freshman Dominique Toussaint led the 'Hoos with 10 points
Joanne Boyle's team drops to 4-6 in the ACC with the 70-51 defeat against Duke
Reported by Mike Shiers
