Ex-Governor McDonnell Returns to Practicing Law in Virginia

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has returned to practicing law.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2kALZuT ) that within the past couple of weeks the former governor rejoined the Virginia Beach law firm of Poole, Brooke and Plumlee. McDonnell previously worked at the firm for over a decade.

In 2014, McDonnell and his wife Maureen were convicted of public corruption. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned the conviction in June.

McDonnell's law license was suspended after the conviction, but he said he intended to get it back when the high court ruled in his favor. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Virginia State Bar lists him as an active member.

McDonnell, a Republican, also began teaching a government course at Virginia Beach's Regent University in January.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.