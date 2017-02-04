Charlottesville High School's BACON Club Competes in Science Bowl

It's Super Bowl weekend and students at Charlottesville High School are throwing their hand in the big game, for the Science Bowl, that is.

CHS BACON, which stands for the “Best All Around Club of Nerds,” competed against other schools in Virginia Saturday to try and take home the trophy for the Department of Energy's National Science Bowl in Newport News.

“We started preparing today, so we're kind of last minute on this, but hopefully it'll go well,” CHS BACON President Graham Keely.

The club is one of the largest at the school; it has something for everyone.

“We do a lot of different science and engineering type activities, there's a group that does coding, there’s a group that builds robots for competitions,” Keely said.

CHS did not place in the competition Saturday afternoon. Thomas Jefferson High School in Northern Virginia won the day’s round and will move on to compete in Washington, D.C., for the national title in April.