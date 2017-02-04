Western Albemarle Wins Conference 29 Wrestling Tournament

Western Albemarle won the Conference 29 Wresting Tournament for the second year in a row on Saturday, as the Warriors bested the competition in their home gym.

WAHS finished with a tournament-best 242 points, while Waynesboro was second with 166.5.

Wrestlers from Broadway, Fluvanna County, Fort Defiance, Monticello High School, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby, were also competing in the tournament in Crozet.