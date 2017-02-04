9 UVa Men's Basketball is Upset 66-62 at Syracuse

In a game which was eerily similar to last season's NCAA Elite Eight, the Syracuse men's basketball team rallied from a large second half deficit to knock off #9 Virginia 66-62 on Saturday in Syracuse, NY.

UVa led by 12 at halftime, but the Orange scored the first eight points of the 2nd half.

A three-pointer by Tyler Lydon with 11:58 remaining capped a 19-2 run, which gave SU its first lead of the game.

The match would remain close the rest of the way.

London Perrantes hit a three-pointer with 1:12 left to cut the deficit to 60-59, but the Orange hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Syracuse was 13-of-20 from the charity stripe in the game, while UVa was just 2-of-5.

Virginia connected on 12-of-24 three-point shots against the Syracuse's 2-3 Zone, but also turned the ball over 15 times.

The meeting between the Cavaliers and the Orange was the first since SU rallied from a 16 point deficit to upset the Wahoos in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "Leading up to it, we said, 'Hey, let's try to learn from last year.' You can be going, and all the sudden they can get things. But I thought it was different. We had a lot of young guys like Kyle (Guy), and Ty (Jerome) and Mamadi (Diakite) that did some good things offensively in that setting. But when their guards can go get a bucket, or get into the paint, that's the troubling thing, and then I thought we got tentative."

Kyle Guy scored a team-high 14 points for Virginia, while Ty Jerome had nine points and four assists.

Perrantes led UVa with 11 points and eight assists.

Former Miller School star Andrew White scored 23 for Syracuse, as did freshman Tyus Battle.

Many of the 27,553 fans in attendance stormed the court at the Carrier Dome following the win to celebrate Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim's 1,000th career win.

Virginia (17-5, 7-3 ACC) will be back in action on Monday night, as the 'Hoos host #6 Louisville at seven o'clock.