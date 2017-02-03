Greenville Man Arrested in Augusta Co. After Pursuit

A Greenville man could be facing a heap of trouble stemming from a police chase Thursday, February 2, in Augusta County.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
On February 2, 2017 at approximately 1945 (7:45pm) the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2007 Ford Edge SUV, on Interstate 64 near mile marker 94, that was being operated by Joseph Matthew Blackwell, 43, of Greenville, VA. Blackwell was wanted on an outstanding Capias in Augusta County General District Court. Blackwell refused to stop the vehicle, and exited the interstate at Exit 91 in Fishersville.
Deputies pursued Blackwell’s vehicle for several miles before deploying tire deflation devices near the intersection of Augusta Farms Rd. and Tinkling Spring Rd. All four tires on the vehicle were deflated. Blackwell pulled the vehicle over, allowed two passengers to exit the vehicle, and fled again. Both occupants were immediately detained by deputies, and were subsequently released without any charges.
Blackwell continued driving only the vehicle’s rims for several more miles, before being taken into custody on Rt. 608 near the intersection of Barterbrook Rd. Blackwell was jailed on the outstanding warrant.
Additional charges, related to the pursuit, are pending.
NOTE: The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes.