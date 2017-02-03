Greenville Man Arrested in Augusta Co. After Pursuit

A Greenville man could be facing a heap of trouble stemming from a police chase Thursday, February 2, in Augusta County.

Police attempted to stop 43-year-old Joseph Matthew Blackwell on Interstate 64 near Mile Marker 94 around 7:45 p.m.

Police say Blackwell was wanted on an outstanding warrant. They say he refused to stop and deputies pursued his vehicle for several miles before deflating the tires.

Blackwell is being held on the outstanding warrant and police say additional charges are pending.