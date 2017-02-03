Quantcast

Rolling Stone Disputing Cost of Defamation Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Rolling Stone magazine is disputing the final bill for what it cost to put on a multi-week long defamation trial in federal court.

Attorneys for University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo say it cost them more than $144,000.

In a court filing, Rolling Stone's legal team says the bill of costs should be no higher than about $65,000.

Rolling Stone attorneys are asking for a court hearing to argue in front of a judge. A date has not been set.

Last year, a jury awarded Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone, its publisher Wenner Media, and author Sabrina Rubin Erdely responsible for libel with actual malice.

The magazine published Erdely's article in its November 2014 issue. The piece focused on then-UVA student “Jackie” and her claim that she was gang raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in September 2012. An investigation by Charlottesville police in 2015 found no evidence to back up the claims made in the article. The magazine eventually retracted the article and apologized.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

