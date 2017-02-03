Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Madison County beat William Monroe 53-47 in OT
The Mountaineer fans stormed the court at WMHS to celebrate the Bull Run District Title
Albemarle senior Aiyanah Tyler-Cooper

BOYS BASKETBALL:
Madison County 53, William Monroe 47  F/OT
Charlottesville 73, Western Albemarle 63
Albemarle 83, Monticello 57                              Austin Katstra - 26 pts
STAB 79, Christchurch 57
Woodberry Forest 66, Fork Union 54
East Rockingham 70, Wilson Memorial 56
Stuarts Draft 102, Luray 77
R.E. Lee 62, Waynesboro 49
Harrisonburg 59, Fort Defiance 52
Buckingham County 69, Prince Edward County 61     Trevor Kelly - 18 pts
Culpeper 88, Liberty-Bealeton 77
Goochland 54, Maggie Walker 43
Louisa 73, Orange County 69
North Cross 64, Fishburne Military 63
?Powhatan 52, Fluvanna 46
Spotswood 83, Broadway 57
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 70, Riverheads 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 46. Albemarle 39
Western Albemarle 42, Charlottesville 39
STAB 67, Collegiate 38
Broadway 52, Spotswood 47
Buckingham County 68, Prince Edward County 53
Buffalo Gap 48, Page County 47
Fluvanna 74, Powhatan 65, 2OT
Harrisonburg 55, Fort Defiance 44
Louisa 59, Orange County 40

