No. 9 Virginia Travels to Syracuse for Saturday Showdown

The No. 9 UVa basketball team travels to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse in ACC action Saturday afternoon.

Virginia (17-4, 7-2 ACC) and Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 ACC) meet for the first time since the 10th-seeded Orange upset the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers 68-62 in the Elite Eight of last year's NCAA Tournament.

"I hadn't thought about it until you brought it up right now, and now my heart is pounding," says London Perrantes. "Obviously, it hits home. Its something that we were so close to getting to in the Final Four and now we go back to that opponent. At their place. I'm trying to get this bad taste out of my mouth, still. Maybe this will help, but I don't think it will. Its just another game as hard as it is to say, its just another game."

London Perrantes' 12.7 points per game leads Virginia in scoring.

The 'Hoos rank first nationally in scoring defense (53.4 ppg) and second in turnovers per game (9.6).

Virginia is 6-2 in true road games and has an ACC leading 23-9 road record in the 15-team ACC era (since 2013-14).

Syracuse has a 13-2 home record this season.

Tony Bennett says, "We're such a different team and that was a beautiful season last year, and we knocked on the door of a Final Four. Didn't get there. They're a different team. We're a different team and you got to go in there and play. We're in a race. We're fighting to be as good as we can every game -- and that's a tough zone. We know that. They're a dangerous team at home, so we'll be ready to go."

"We'll do some things there," says Isaiah Wilkins. "We'll try to get to the middle of the zone probably. The same things we've done in the past years it's a totally different mind set, so we'll prepare for it."

Virginia and Syracuse tip of at Noon Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The 'Hoos return to John Paul Jones Arena Monday to host No. 6 Louisville.

Tip off for the ESPN Big Monday contest is set for 7:00 p.m.