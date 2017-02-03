Case for Father, Caretaker Charged in Infant’s Death Moves Forward

The case against two adults charged in connection with the death of a two-month-old baby last summer is headed to a grand jury.

A Charlottesville juvenile and domestic relations court judge listened to hours of testimony during the preliminary hearing Friday before certifying charges against the child’s father, Marchella Alexander Sr., and Karen Barnes, the woman entrusted with the infant’s care while the child’s mother served a short jail sentence for driving on a suspended license.

This all stems from an incident on August 22, 2016 where Charlottesville police found two-month-old Marchella Alexander, Jr. dead inside a port-a-crib at a home in the Friendship Court neighborhood.

In court Friday, it was revealed that according to a plan set by social workers, Barnes was not supposed to leave Alexander Sr., alone with the infant.

Detectives say Alexander Sr. reported in recorded phone calls from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail that he may have held the infant while going to sleep the night of August 21, 2016 and "smothered" the child.

“It kind of makes me feel bad because they're trying to create me out to be a monster. I’m not a monster, I’ve taken care of all of my kids, Alexander said, "I have three other kids and I took care of my other kids when they were young. It was just a simple mistake I made, and they're trying to make it more than what it is, but I’m just going to deal with it."

Alexander Sr. is charged with felony child neglect. Friday, the judge switched that charge from a class four to a class six.

Barnes is charged with child neglect.

Toxicologists testified Friday to finding Xanax in Alexander Sr.'s system around the time of the infant's death.

All the judge had to find to move the case forward was probable cause. He says he's not sure the defendants are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case now moves to a grand jury in circuit court to decide whether to indict.