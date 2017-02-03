Biocore Helping NFL Players with Cleats

A group in Charlottesville is helping NFL athletes put their "best foot forward" on the field.

The Biocore Elite Athlete Shoe Tester is a machine that measures how football cleats interact with grass and turf surfaces.

"We put loads on it that are similar to an elite athlete and at the same time we dynamically push and pull on it at very high speeds," said Sherwood.

The engineers test dozens of shoes each season to create a perfect fit that will prevent leg injuries on NFL fields.

"Those forces and moments transfer to the joints. So it could be an ankle joint, could have a high ankle sprain. You could have an ACL injury if you're trying to twist away," said Sherwood.

Engineering Consultant Roberto Quesada says a cleat isn't just footwear.

"These concepts of injury and what the shoe could protect from it's usually not on your mind when you're watching an exciting football game," said Quesada."There hasn't been a lot of attention paid to shoes as a piece of protective equipment. It's been more about looks and how the player feels it affects his performance."

Engineers think the machine could make an impact on football players of all ages.

“The idea is that hopefully this would filter down to other things like high school level or college level sports and help protect all kinds of players," said Quesada.

Biocore hopes to take testing further within the next year by expanding its research into cleats for United States soccer teams as well.