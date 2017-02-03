Abortion Rights Activists Hold Protest Outside General Assembly

Supporters of Planned Parenthood and other similar causes held a protest outside the General Assembly Friday afternoon.

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk right outside the House Courts of Justice Committee. Many of them are fired up because some Virginia lawmakers are sweeping aside bills they back without a vote.

The main bill the protesters want to see taken up is House Bill 2186, which is designed to increase access to abortion.

HB 2186 is called the "Whole Woman's Health Act," and named after the landmark Supreme Court ruling last year that stated regulations cannot put an undue burden on access.

Liberal activists say the Republican-controlled committee should not be brushing aside bills on these matters.

"They claim that they are running a 45-day long session, but they're not working on the weekends. And that's what 45 days is counted in. They're getting paid to do the work, they need to show up and do it," said ProgressVA Executive Director Anna Scholl.

The chair of the committee, 42nd District Delegate Dave Albo (R), has said lawmakers work need to work late into the night or on weekends in order to take up bills like this that have no realistic chance of passing.

Some legislators are also arguing that they need to make their way through many other pieces of bills by Tuesday, the deadline to finish work and get them over to the other chamber.