Abortion Rights Activists Hold Protest Outside General Assembly

Supporters of Planned Parenthood and other similar causes held a protest outside the General Assembly Friday afternoon.
Protesters gathered on the sidewalk right outside the House Courts of Justice Committee. Many of them are fired up because some Virginia lawmakers are sweeping aside bills they back without a vote.
The main bill the protesters want to see taken up is House Bill 2186, which is designed to increase access to abortion.
HB 2186 is called the "Whole Woman's Health Act," and named after the landmark Supreme Court ruling last year that stated regulations cannot put an undue burden on access.
Liberal activists say the Republican-controlled committee should not be brushing aside bills on these matters.
"They claim that they are running a 45-day long session, but they're not working on the weekends. And that's what 45 days is counted in. They're getting paid to do the work, they need to show up and do it," said ProgressVA Executive Director Anna Scholl.
The chair of the committee, 42nd District Delegate Dave Albo (R), has said lawmakers work need to work late into the night or on weekends in order to take up bills like this that have no realistic chance of passing.
Some legislators are also arguing that they need to make their way through many other pieces of bills by Tuesday, the deadline to finish work and get them over to the other chamber.
Statement from Delegate David B. Albo:
HB 2186 was assigned to the Courts of Justice Constitutional Law Subcommittee. This subcommittee historically kills bills associated with liberal politics, and the Governor vetoes bills associated with conservative politics. In fact, the Governor has specifically stated that he will veto all anti-abortion bills. Since no Constitutional Law Subcommittee bills would become law under these circumstances, they are not being heard. Note that this includes anti-abortion bills AND pro-abortion bills. For example, along with HB 2186, HB 1473 (the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act) is not being heard either. You can read the full scope in these articles:
Richmond Times Dispatch: "GOP Lawmaker says Committee Won’t Take Up Abortion Bills That Have “No Chance” (http://www.richmond.com/news/virginia/article_3c2e5f3a-9c22-55c1-a886-9da6e7ead5e7.html)
The Washington Post: “Existential Debate of Lawmaking: If its Doomed Anyway, Why Take it Up?” (https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/local/virginia-politics/existential-debate-of-lawmaking-if-its-doomed-anyway-why-take-it-up/2017/02/02/ae9ba600-e979-11e6-bf6f-301b6b443624_story.html)
The committee needs to prioritize bills with bi-partisan support that the Governor will consider. If we did spend the effort in hearing the Constitutional Law Subcommittee bills, then we would have much less time to review the bills that actually have a chance to become law.
For example, we are working on a bill to make texting and driving a serious offense, stop people from using drones to peep into homes or harass people on their property, stop people with out-of-state violent sex offenses from being near schools and other areas with children, stop criminals from knowingly providing aid to terrorists or terrorist organizations, and rewrite the entire DUI law necessitated by the US Supreme Court decision that all states DUI laws are partially unconstitutional.
As Chairman of the Courts of Justice, I need to be fair in appropriately allocating the limited time we have here in Richmond.
