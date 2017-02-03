Orange County's Tre'von Smith Joins Teammate DeAngelo Hunt at Glenville St.

Orange County HS running back Tre'von Smith announced Friday he'll play both football and baseball at Glenville State in West Virginia.

He'll join his teammate DeAngelo Hunt who signed with Glenville St. on Friday.

Smith says, "It played a big factor in it. I knew that I wanted to be with him and that I knew we could make something happen at Glenville State. Me and DeAngelo, we work hard at practice. We do what we have to do. We know that things will happen our way if we do the right things."

Hunt says, "I've been telling him. Hey man. Make your choice. Make sure its great for you. Anyway I support you from opposite teams. Either way, I got your back."

Both guys will continue to play running back at Glenville State. They'll continue to push each other playing in the same backfield in college.

Smith says, "Everyday at practice, at games we always say who's going to get the most touchdowns. Who's going to have the most yards. Its just what we do."

Smith rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 20 touchdowns this past season. He also made over 50 tackles on defense.

Hunt ran for over 1,000 yards this past season and scored 12 touchdowns.