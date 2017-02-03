Buddy Holly Killed 58 Years Ago in Iowa Plane Crash

Buddy Holly, a central figure of Rock n' Roll in the 1950s died in a plane crash on February 3rd, 1959.

Holly died with two other rock stars, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson, when their plane crashed in an Iowa cornfield shortly after 1 a.m. The artists were on the The Winter Dance Party tour.

Holly's success took off in 1957 with the single "That'll Be the Day" and Buddy Holly and the Crickets went on to stardom with America's Greatest Teenage Recording Stars tour in 1958.

Holly had performed on American Bandstand with Dick Clark and the The Ed Sullivan Show (twice) making him a household name.

According to AllMusic was the "the single most influential creative force in early rock and roll."