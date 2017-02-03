Authorities Warn of W2 Phishing Email Scam

The IRS is alerting everyone about an email phishing scam that could put your personal information at risk.

Authorities say cybercriminals are using spoofing techniques to disguise an email and get your tax information. First, the scammer sends an email to someone who works in payroll or human resources. They request a list of employees and use their information to file a fake tax return.

Experts say there are some ways to spot a fake email: First, look to see if anything is slightly off with the email address; Secondly. if you're suspicious, do not hit reply.

"The email is part of the world-wide web. Well, think about it as worldwide and think about it as a web. If it's both worldwide, you have no idea who you are really communicating with in an email. And an email can be a spiderweb, you can get stuck in something that will cause you a lot of grief," said Hantzmon Wiebel CEO and CPA Phillip Shiflett.

Another suggestion is you can also call the person doing your taxes and confirm that they sent the email.

The Albemarle County Police Department hasn't seen any W2 scam calls since October, but says to remain vigilant.