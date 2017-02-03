Quantcast

Charlottesville High School Student Recognized for Immigrant Essay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville High School student is sharing his personal experiences as an immigrant in this country and is being recognized for it.

Saad Khaleefa is an immigrant from Syria. He penned an essay as part of a competition based on a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

Khaleefa spoke of his experience as an immigrant in this country.

The essay won the competition and the school board recognized Khaleefa.

“I said that I left Syria. I came from Syria - left from the killing, the pain. Came here and found even more fear and pain because of the judgment that I received here and being judged, being criticized, being segregated from other groups hurts more than seeing people die, people in the war,” Khaleefa said.

Khaleefa says he wants to attend college in the United States, settle down, and give this country his hard work.

  Reported by Henry Graff

