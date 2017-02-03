Judge: Virginia Can Join Challenge to Pres. Trump's Travel Ban

Judge: Virginia Can Join Challenge to Pres. Trump's Travel BanPosted: Updated:
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders.
A government lawyer told the judge that more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect. After the hearing, the State Department said the figure is less than 60,000, and that the 100,000 figure includes diplomatic visas exempted from the travel ban, and expired visas.
Brinkema says she had never seen the public outpouring that she has seen in this case. She says: "This order touched something in the United States that I've never seen before. People are quite upset."
Release from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring:
ALEXANDRIA (February 3, 2017)-Virginia's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration ban will be moving forward after Judge Leonie M. Brinkema granted Virginia's motion to intervene in the case to challenge the ban.
Virginia's participation in the case expands the scope of affected individuals to also include visa holders as well as lawful permanent residents (green card holders.) The commonwealth will next argue in favor of a motion for a preliminary injunction during a hearing on Friday, February 10.
While Attorney General Herring continues to pursue the legal case against President Trump's immigration ban, he is also working to get any affected students from Virginia universities back in the country after the ban prevented them from returning from overseas, including one student who has been stranded in Turkey after not being able to continue on to the United States after leaving her home country.
Attorney General Herring issued the following statement on today's decision:
"President Trump's unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American immigration ban is causing real harm as we speak to Virginia families, students, businesses, and our colleges and universities. I'm really glad the judge recognized the harm and allowed our case to move forward.
"Right now we're working to make sure we get any affected students back into the country, but one-time fixes don't address the underlying problems with this ban. I think Judge Brinkema recognized that when she encouraged the federal government to think about a more 'global' solution, which is what we're looking for, as well.
"It was also moving to hear the judge describe the unprecedented outpouring of concern this ban has caused in Virginia and around the country. She also noted, and the federal government's lawyers conceded, that the implementation had been chaotic and the revocation of visas had a real impact on people around the world.
"The legal issues in this case are complex, but in many ways this case gets to the heart of who we are as Americans. We are a country and a commonwealth that are welcoming and open. We do not discriminate based on religion, race, or national origin. That is why we will continue to fight."
The commonwealth's motion to intervene is available here: http://ag.virginia.gov/files/2017-01-31-Commonwealths-Motion-to-Intervene-with-Proposed-Order.pdf
The commonwealth's memorandum of law in support of its motion to intervene is available here: http://ag.virginia.gov/files/2017-01-31-Commonwealths-Brief-ISO-Motion-to-Intervene.pdf
