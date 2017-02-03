Charlottesville Fire Department Warns of Distracted Cooking

Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:



Charlottesville, VA – You’ve heard of distracted driving, but have you heard of distracted cooking?



Countless distractions can happen while we’re cooking, and these distractions multiply when you’re entertaining and watching the big game.



The Charlottesville Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Section would like to remind you to be vigilant in the kitchen.



Super Bowl Sunday is an American tradition of football, the gathering friends, family and food. It’s the second largest food consumption day of the year, ranking only behind Thanksgiving.



According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), unattended cooking accounts for over 40 percent of all house fires in the United States. In 2014, cooking was involved in an estimated 166,100 home structure fires that were reported to U.S. fire departments. These fires caused 480 deaths, 5,540 injuries and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.



To keep you and your guests' safe this Super Bowl, the Charlottesville Fire Department encourages everyone to follow these key kitchen safety tips.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Heat cooking oil slowly. If the oil starts to bubble or smoke turn the burner off or back to low.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stove top.

Turn handles inward to avoid bumping or knocking hot pots over.

Keep decorations and flammable items away from open flames.

No matter what team you’re cheering for we all can be a winner if we practice following the fire safety tips.