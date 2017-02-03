Charlottesville Police Taking Part in Polar Plunge for Special Olympics VA.

Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



The 2017 Polar Plunge promises to be one of the biggest in its 25-year event history! But the plunge is so much more than just an icy dip in the water; Special Olympics Virginia provides year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities, and health services to more than 27,000 athletes of all abilities.



Members of the Charlottesville Police Department Law Enforcement Torch Run Team will be making a "Polar Plunge" into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday February 4 to help benefit Special Olympics VA. Each member has been asked to raise at least $100. Some have made their goals while others could use a little help.



Please consider supporting TEAM C’ville PD in their frigid endeavor for such a good cause. Follow the link below to show your support for Team C'ville PD!

https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=729748#&panel1-2



For more information on how YOU can plunge too, please visit polarplunge.com or you can follow the event at facebook.com/PlungeVirginia and @PolarPlungeVA on Twitter.