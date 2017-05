Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:



The Skyline Drug Task Force (SDTF) is a newly-formed regional counterdrug team which officially came together on July 15, 2016.



Headquartered in Waynesboro, VA, the SDTF is comprised of full-time sworn members of the Virginia State Police, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton Police Department.



The task force is also partnered with members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



Born as a collaborative effort to counter the unprecedented explosion of drug use in central Virginia, the team’s stated mission is to implement a regional counter-drug strategy which attacks the growing drug problem using a broad spectrum of enforcement capabilities at the local, state and federal level.



Now in their sixth month, the SDTF has done significant damage to the drug trade across the region and is proving that the key to a successful counter-drug strategy is truly the strong partnership formed among the agencies. Not only are the SDTF member agencies creating a seamless and unified effort, they are coordinating with other drug agencies throughout central Virginia to achieve a common goal of eliminating the drug trafficking problem.



To date, the SDTF has made a total of 91 felony drug arrests throughout the region. As a result, the SDTF has seized over 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 9 pounds of marijuana and 30 firearms.



Senior law enforcement officials from all of the member agencies continue to be committed to the task force effort and are exceedingly pleased with the results achieved to date.