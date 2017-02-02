Woodberry Forest Football Hires New Football Coach

WOODBERRY FOREST ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

Scott Braswell, a highly experienced coach with a record of success and a history of good sportsmanship and character development, is the new head football coach at Woodberry Forest School.

"I am very excited about Coach Braswell coming to Woodberry Forest to join our school community and lead our football program," said Headmaster Byron Hulsey. "I learned throughout the search that first and foremost Coach Braswell is a man of humility and character, respected and admired by his players, their parents, opposing coaches, and referees. His record of excellence on the field speaks for itself, but his commitment to the whole mission of what we do at Woodberry is what struck me the most as I got to know him through the search."

Mr. Braswell comes to Woodberry from Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C., where he was head football coach from 1997 to 2014 and athletic director from 2008 to 2016. As Hoggard's coach he went 167-51, winning a state championship in 2007 and twelve conference titles. After his coaching tenure concluded, the high school's stadium was renamed in his honor.

He was head football coach at Olympic High School in Charlotte from 1990 to 1994 and served as an assistant coach at West Charlotte High School on two occasions. West Charlotte won a state championship while Mr. Braswell was the defensive coordinator.

"Scott brings a great deal of enthusiasm and experience to Woodberry. As a teacher, administrator, and highly successful coach for over 30 years, he fully understands and is committed to the role athletics play in supporting a boy's holistic learning experience," said Matt Blundin, Woodberry's athletic director. "Scott has experienced great success as a coach, but more importantly has demonstrated integrity and strong character in the highs and lows of his career."

Mr. Braswell has twice served on the board of the North Carolina Football Coaches Association. As a head coach, he has been honored with several coach-of-the-year awards. Mr. Braswell graduated with a bachelor's degree in history, including a teacher certification in social studies, from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He also earned a master's degree in education from UNC Charlotte.

He is just the sixth head football coach at Woodberry Forest since 1926, following Leonard W. Dick (1926-1959), Harry W. "Red" Caughron (1960-1990), Bill Davis (1991-2003), Richard Wright (2004), and Clint Alexander (2005-2016).