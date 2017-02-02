Skyline Motel Murder Case Moving Forward

An Augusta County murder case is moving forward.

A judge certified first-degree murder charges Thursday against both Steven Lanier and Carlton Currier.

Currier waived his right to a preliminary hearing, while prosecutors convinced a judge of probable cause in Lanier's case.

A grand jury will hear both men's cases next month.

Lanier and Currier are accused in an October killing at the Skyline Motel on Jefferson Highway That's when 53-year-old Johnnie Johnson Jr. was killed.

Charges were also certified for Carrol Lockhart, who waived her preliminary hearing Thursday. Lockhart is charged with accessory after the fact.

A fourth person, Teresa Cassell, is also charged with accessory after the fact.