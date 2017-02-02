Quantcast

Charlottesville School Board Holds Public Hearing on Budget

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville City Schools held a public hearing on the proposed budget Thursday night Charlottesville City Schools held a public hearing on the proposed budget Thursday night
Kim Powell, director of finance and budget Kim Powell, director of finance and budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The head of Charlottesville City Schools presented her proposed budget for the division to the school board.

The board held a public hearing Thursday night on the proposed $81.5 million budget. That’s about a $3 million jump.

The increase helps cover a two percent salary increase for staff.

The budget also adds about 10 additional teachers into the mix.

“There are a lot of positions. There a position directly related to our numbers at the high school, to increase the health and P.E. teacher position here because all of our teachers are already teaching extra sessions. So, there are a lot of things like that to address growth in general and growth in specific areas,” said Kim Powell, director of finance and budget.

The division is asking Charlottesville City Council to increase the amount of money it gives by almost $2 million in the coming fiscal year.

The board will hold a budget work session Tuesday.

  • Charlottesville School Board Holds Public Hearing on BudgetMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.