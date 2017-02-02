Charlottesville School Board Holds Public Hearing on Budget

The head of Charlottesville City Schools presented her proposed budget for the division to the school board.

The board held a public hearing Thursday night on the proposed $81.5 million budget. That’s about a $3 million jump.

The increase helps cover a two percent salary increase for staff.

The budget also adds about 10 additional teachers into the mix.

“There are a lot of positions. There a position directly related to our numbers at the high school, to increase the health and P.E. teacher position here because all of our teachers are already teaching extra sessions. So, there are a lot of things like that to address growth in general and growth in specific areas,” said Kim Powell, director of finance and budget.

The division is asking Charlottesville City Council to increase the amount of money it gives by almost $2 million in the coming fiscal year.

The board will hold a budget work session Tuesday.