Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 49, Madison County 19    Sam Brunelle 31 points
Charlottesville 72, Covenant 70   F/2OT    Zanequa Thomas 23 points
Grace Christian 44, Tandem Friends 14
Timberlake Christian 43, Miller School 40

BOYS BASKETBALL
Holy Cross Regional 72, Fishburne Military 61
Rockbridge County 63, Turner Ashby 53

