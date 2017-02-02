Charlotte Hornets Sign UVA's Mike Tobey to 10-Day Contract

The NBA's Charlotte Hornets have confirmed they've signed Mike Tobey to a 10-day contract.

Tobey had played well this season for Charlotte's D-League team in Greensboro, averaging 11.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Tobey also showed good potential playing with the Hornets during NBA summer league games in August.

The Hornets traded big-men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes today to Milwaukee, opening up a spot for Tobey on the roster. The Hornets acquired Miles Plumlee in that trade with the Bucks.

Tobey played at UVA from 2012-2016. He ranks first all-time in games played at UVA with 138.

Tobey becomes the fifth former UVA player to play in the NBA this season joining Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Anderson, Joe Harris and Mike Scott.