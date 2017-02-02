State House Passes Resolution Recognizing Porn as Public Health Hazard

The Virginia House of Delegates passed a resolution Thursday that recognizes porn as a public health hazard.

The measure was approved with an 82 to 8 vote.

A conservative lawmaker, Delegate Bob Marshall R – 13th District, sponsored the measure. He says after taking a look at the research, porn can become a serious addiction for many Virginians.

He also cited many studies from the floor this afternoon that show watching porn is connected to separation and divorce.

“People who started watching porn were more likely to split or divorce from their partners during the course of the survey. With men, the increase of divorce went from 5 percent to 10 percent. For women it went from 6 percent to 18 percent,” said Marshall.

The Republican controlled chamber was able to get some more liberal colleagues to come on board, arguing that porn can lead to more violence and abuse against women.