State Lawmakers Move to Undo License Suspensions for Unpaid Court Fines

The fight to end a policy that many argue contributes to the cycle of poverty could be closer to victory. A federal class action lawsuit says the rule that states a person who can't pay their court fines loses their driver’s license is unconstitutional.

On Thursday state lawmakers made a move that could undo the rule, just as a federal judge heard arguments in that case.

Nearly 1 million Virginians' suspended drivers licenses are at stake in this case but the defendant, the Department of Motor Vehicles, is trying to get the case thrown out before it gets started.

The legal argument hinges on two things, due process and standing. The plaintiff says the law is unconstitutional because the DMV takes property from someone without a hearing, or "due process" and doesn't consider whether someone is able to pay.

“It's because of the unconstitutional statute that Virginia has on its books that automatically and mandatorily suspends he license of people and doesn't not care why they failed to pay or why they failed to pay,” said Angela Ciolfi, the Legal Aid Justice Center.

The defendant, who did not want to provide comment, says the DMV is just carrying out the *courts'* order to suspend the licenses, so the plaintiff should sue the state courts instead.

The judge took the arguments under advisement and will make a decision in the next few weeks. At the same time, the Virginia State Senate passed a bill to repeal the law that suspends licenses based on unpaid court costs, but that must still pass the House of Delegates.