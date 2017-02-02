JMU Hockey Club Discusses Sale of Main Street Arena

The sale of the Main Street Arena in Charlottesville is creating a lot of uncertainty for the many groups who use it.

As the only ice rink in central Virginia, it's the only place to practice for a long list of athletes, but it's not just teams based in Charlottesville that could feel the effects if the arena goes.

Some athletes come a long way away to use the facility, and while the future remains in limbo, one team isn't letting it get them down. Even though the its situation is already a bit strange.

Long after things quiet down on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall they're just heating up inside the Main Street Arena.

It starts when the vans pull in around 10:15 p.m. and the JMU Club Hockey team arrives.

"It's a little late, but we all love it, we wouldn't come out here, drive an hour out here if we didn't love it," said Geoffrey Eckles, a senior on JMU’s Club Hockey team.

"We all grew up different backgrounds, coming from different hometowns, growing up playing this awesome game," said Connor Keelan, president of JMU Club Hockey.

They're not on scholarship, there's no NCAA championship on the line, and they're certainly not getting paid. But they are here for one reason.

"For the love of the game, we love to play hockey. We love to compete, this is a great way for us to do that," said Eckles.

"Really just any time you're on the ice whether it's early in the morning or late at night, everything off the ice doesn't really matter. you're on the ice, you're there with your teammates, you're working hard and you're playing the game you love."

The Dukes are at a crossroads though. The building they play in sold and the developer of the property says it wants to construct an office building. Leadership of the Main Street Arena only confirming its operation through the end of March. For a team that already drives a long way to play late at night there's a lot of questions.

"If this is to go down, we're looking at a two-hour drive for a once-a-week practice, no one would want to be paying more money to travel even farther for a practice," said Grant Greico, a senior on the team.

In the interest of not worrying about something they can't control they are making sure the rest of this year is special.

"We hope that maybe we could even win this year, and go out on top," said Eckles.

What we do know is that the Main Street Arena will at least be open through the end of March. At this point the developer is not elaborating on its plans for the property which, by the way, is used by not just the JMU hockey team, but many others including the men's and women's teams at the University of Virginia.