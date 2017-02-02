Augusta County Man Convicted for Abduction, Assault

File Image: Authorities on the scene of an arrest near a Charlottesville restaurant on Emmet Street

An Augusta County man has been convicted for abducting a woman and attacking two Charlottesville police officers.

Kenneth George entered Alford Pleas Thursday to abduction and assault on a law enforcement officer. An Alford Plea means that George doesn't admit guilt, but admits there's enough evidence to convict him.

On August 1, officers responded to a report of a possible abduction at the Days Inn on Emmet Street. Authorities say the victim was not injured.

Police spotted George crossing over the 250 Bypass, heading toward Earhart Street. They tracked George down, hiding in a parking lot behind a nearby restaurant.

While trying to take George into custody, police say he pulled a knife and attacked two officers. They ended up tasing George, who stabbed himself.

George is due in court for his sentencing June 27.