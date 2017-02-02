Taxes May Increase by 30% for Charlottesville Businesses

Business owners in Charlottesville may pay up to a third more in real estate taxes this year.

The assessed value of commercial properties in Charlottesville increased almost 30 percent, which the city assessor says will cause taxes on those properties to also increase about 30 percent, depending on the tax rate.

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Hulbert says it's an unprecedented and unexpected "massive" increase.

“Value increments over the last 15 years have been incremental. There have been sometimes where the value has gone up 10 or 15 percent, but higher than that... the assessor is going to have to demonstrate that,” he said.

The city is using a new software model to assess values, which Charlottesville City Assessor Jeff Davis says is more accurate.

Davis also said values increased because similar properties sold for much higher than assessed value last year, so they needed to be updated.