Quantcast

Taxes May Increase by 30% for Charlottesville Businesses

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville's Downtown Mall Charlottesville's Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Business owners in Charlottesville may pay up to a third more in real estate taxes this year.

The assessed value of commercial properties in Charlottesville increased almost 30 percent, which the city assessor says will cause taxes on those properties to also increase about 30 percent, depending on the tax rate.

Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Hulbert says it's an unprecedented and unexpected "massive" increase.

“Value increments over the last 15 years have been incremental. There have been sometimes where the value has gone up 10 or 15 percent, but higher than that... the assessor is going to have to demonstrate that,” he said.

The city is using a new software model to assess values, which Charlottesville City Assessor Jeff Davis says is more accurate.

Davis also said values increased because similar properties sold for much higher than assessed value last year, so they needed to be updated.

  • Taxes May Increase by 30% for Charlottesville BusinessesMore>>

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Full Story

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.