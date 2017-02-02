CASPCA Offering Low-Cost Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic

At the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
At the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA wants to help you keep your four-legged friends stay safe this year.
A microchip and rabies clinic will be held at the SPCA on Berkmar Drive this weekend.
Experts say one in three animals will be lost in their lifetime, and most of them never get reunited with their owners.
Additionally, state law requires that all cats and dogs over four months old need have a current rabies vaccination.
The clinic is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 5.
Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to offer microchip and rabies drop-in clinics to the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community. The next clinic will be held on Sunday, February 5th, from noon to 4 p.m. Our drop-in clinics are regularly scheduled on the first Sunday of every month.
The CASPCA encourages pet owners to have their animal microchipped and vaccinated. One in three pets become lost in their lifetime. Without identification, 90 percent never return home. Returning lost pets to their owners is an important part of our life-saving mission.
Virginia State Law requires that all cats and dogs, over four months of age, have a current rabies vaccination. Additionally, rabies vaccinations help fulfill our role in protecting public health. Rabies is a fatal disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans.
The CASPCA is proud to offer low-cost services for people and their pets. We also offer discounted services with proof of federal assistance.
- Rabies vaccine:$20 | With proof of federal assistance: $10
- Microchip: $20 | With proof of federal assistance:$10
- Rabies vaccine & microchip together: $30 | With proof of federal assistance: $15
Pet owners do not have to schedule an appointment for their animals for the drop-in clinic.
We do ask that you please bring your pet’s previous proof of rabies vaccination to receive a three-year rabies vaccine.
Please visit our clinic on the right side of the CASPCA between Noon-4 p.m. to have your pet chipped and vaccinated. We limit four pets per person per drop-in appointments.
Please bring all cats in a carrier and dogs on a leash.
Drop-in appointments are not for feral animals.