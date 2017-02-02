CASPCA Offering Low-Cost Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA wants to help you keep your four-legged friends stay safe this year.

A microchip and rabies clinic will be held at the SPCA on Berkmar Drive this weekend.

Experts say one in three animals will be lost in their lifetime, and most of them never get reunited with their owners.

Additionally, state law requires that all cats and dogs over four months old need have a current rabies vaccination.

The clinic is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 5.