Case Continued for Former C'Ville Officer Charged with Forcible Sodomy

Christopher Alan Seymore leaving Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (FILE) Christopher Alan Seymore leaving Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail (FILE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

It will be a few more weeks until the case against a former Charlottesville police officer moves forward.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Alan Seymore was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, February 2, but the judge granted a request by attorneys to continue the case.

Authorities say a complaint of misconduct was filed against Seymore on November 29, 2016. The victim claims then-officer Seymore sexually assaulted her twice: once while he was on duty, and again a few hours later when he was off duty.

Police arrested Seymore on December 1, charging him with two counts of forcible sodomy. He was granted a $10,000 bond on December 6.

Seymore had been with the Charlottesville Police Department for 18 months, and was fired upon his arrest.

He is scheduled to be back in court on March 2.

  Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School.

