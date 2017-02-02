Fluvanna County Treasurer Appears in Court

Fluvanna County Treasurer Linda Lenherr is in hot water Thursday as she faced a judge for the first time.

Lenherr is accused of costing the county $33,240. She has been the treasurer of the county for over three decades, and has been charged with a misdemeanor for bid rigging.

She is accused of providing confidential information to a property seller for her son's monetary gain. According to court documents, Lenherr held a private email conversation with a man named Anthony Paone.

Paone was appointed to collect unpaid taxes on real estate taxes on properties, which could be done by selling the properties at auction.

In the email exchange, Lenherr and Paone say they would work together to keep costs of two properties as low as possible for MCL Construction, Inc. to buy. The company is owned by Michael Lenherr, Linda's son.

Linda Lenherr agreed to waive the taxes, penalties, and interest costs on the two properties.

NBC29 reached out to the commonwealth's attorney's office who gave no comment, and Lenherr avoided reporters Thursday. Her court date has been continued to March 13.